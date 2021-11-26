The Select Board has requested that the town administrator look into negotiating a new revenue source for Milton: a billboard proposed by the John Flatley Company for its property at 2 Granite Ave.
Attorney Ned Corcoran, who is representing the company, said that it would like to erect a 48-foot electric lighted billboard that would face the SouthEast Expressway.
He said the two-sided v-shaped structure would be visible only if a person was driving straight at it northbound on the highway or southbound.
