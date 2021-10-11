The Milton Board of Appeals is closing in on a decision about the comprehensive permit to build 84 apartments at 582 Blue Hill Ave., a location that currently includes an historic mansion and gardens.
Board of Appeals member Jeffrey Mullan, who is acting as chair for the three-member panel, asked that all written testimony be submitted by Oct. 6 so that the board can officially close the public hearing that began about 10 months ago.
During a meeting on Oct. 13, the board expects to deliberate on the merits of the project and will also begin hammering out the details of the list of waivers the developer, Comprehensive Land Holdings LLC, is requesting, and deciding upon the conditions that the board will place on the development.
