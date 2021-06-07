It’s been far too long since the Milton High boys lacrosse team took part in the state tournament, but what has been a program many fans have been waiting to break out may have finally turned a corner.
It started with a season-opening overtime victory at home against Brookline back on May 7, the team’s first game in almost two years.
Since then, the Wildcats have performed admirably, given the circumstances of being the lone Division 2 program in the Bay State Conference.
