Select Board votes 4-1 to petition Gov. Baker's office for delay of the April 28 Town Election to as late as June 30. A rescheduling of the annual Town Meeting currently set for May 4 is also under consideration, reports the Milton Times' Elaine Cushman Carroll.
BREAKING: Select Board seeks delay of April 28 Town Election
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- BREAKING: Select Board seeks delay of April 28 Town Election
- April town election has a few contests
- Two blazes battled
- Two Milton residents linked to Coronavirus
- COVID-19 leads to schools' trip cancellations
- Firefighters battle home blazes
- Milton’s Mason Pellegri wrestles way to another state title
- SB meeting room change statement
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- The gratitude of a dying mother
- Two blazes battled
- COVID-19 leads to schools' trip cancellations
- Two Milton residents linked to Coronavirus
- Firefighters battle home blazes
- April town election has a few contests
- Milton’s Mason Pellegri wrestles way to another state title
- Scott King
- First Congregational celebrates youth center
- On being a good neighbor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.