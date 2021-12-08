Pierce Middle School was locked down for 27 minutes Dec. 8 after a student mistook a cell phone charger for a weapon.
Below this a letter from School Superintendent James Jette:
"This morning it was brought to the attention of the Pierce Administration that a student saw an adult in the building and “may have had a weapon.” Anytime there is suspicion of a weapon in the building, we take it very seriously and must act accordingly. As a result, we initiated a “Lockdown.”
"The Administration and Milton Police worked feverishly to investigate the matter and within approximately 27 minutes(8:55am - 9:22am) the matter was resolved. The student actually saw a staff member, while on break, pull out a cell phone charger which the student thought was a weapon.
"Although this incident caused a lockdown, inflicted fear and anxiety for our students, staff and parents/guardians, I am pleased to report that nobody was physically harmed.
"I would like to applaud all students and staff for following our Lockdown procedures and protocols.
Special thanks to the Milton Police for their swift response and thorough investigation.
"Thank you for your understanding, patience and ongoing support."
Click here to subscribe to the Times. Please support your hometown newspaper that comes out each Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.