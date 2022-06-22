Town Meeting overwhelmingly approved an article that will allow Milton to continue to keep open the option of someday providing a fiber optic network to households town-wide.
With the passage of Article 44 on the second night of the Annual Town Meeting on June 7, the town officially sealed the creation of its own municipal lighting plant utility.
The creation of the utility that would own and operate a municipal broadband network was first approved in May 2021 and required a second approval within 13 months.
Although it has no plans to ever provide electricity, its establishment allows Milton to set up its own fiber optic network to serve homes.
Select Board member Mike Zullas said he believes it could be a “better, cheaper and faster internet” for the future.
