This year’s Milton High School graduation was bound to be unorthodox due to COVID-19, but thanks to the work of student leaders and the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), the entire community is set to celebrate during the graduate car parade.
The idea originated with last year’s graduating class, which was unable to hold any gatherings for graduation due to COVID-19.
While last year’s parade focused on maintaining distance, this year’s hopes to bring the community together.
MHS Senior Parade Route
Please help us send the MHS Class of 2021 off in style! Show your community support with red/white along the route and come out to cheer on the Senior Class.
Here is the updated car parade route that will leave MHS Gile Road at 5 p.m: right on Blue Hills Parkway; right on Brook Rd continue to Adams St; right on Adams St; right on Bryant Ave; right on Edge Hill Road; straight onto Pleasant Street to Reedsdale Road; right on Canton Avenue; left on Adams St; left on Eliot Street; right on Blue Hills Parkway; left to Blue Hill Avenue; left on Robbins Street;l eft on Canton Avenue back to Gile Roa
Thanks for helping to make graduation day a big success for our MHS Seniors!
