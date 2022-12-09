Milton Police reported that at about 4:11 a.m. on Dec. 9, a car went off of Adams Street and took out a bollard before ending up at the base of the holiday tree in East Milton Square deck park.
About 500 adults and children had been at the park for a holiday celebration and tree lighting a few evenings earlier on Dec.4.
Milton Deputy Chief James O’Neil said the driver of the car, a 37-year-old Brockton woman, was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton with unspecified injuries.
Officer Ryan O’Rourke issued the driver a citation for negligent operation and a marked lanes violation.
O’Rourke also filed a “request for immediate threat of license suspension” report with the Registry of Motor Vehicles, O’Neil said.
The woman was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion and traveling east on Adams Street approaching the East Milton Post Office when her car left the roadway and entered Manning Park.
O’Neil said the car knocked over a bollard and damaged the base of one of the light poles at the entrance to the park.
The vehicle eventually struck the Christmas tree inside the park.
There was no damage to the tree, O’Neil said.
Milton Director of Public Works Director Chase Berkeley said that there was a little damage to a light pole and one of the bollards.
“Thankfully, the tree was okay,” he said.
Berkeley said that MacKay Construction, which has been doing major renovations to the square, is still in control of the area because its contract is not finished so it will handle the repairs.
The area marked off with bollards was where Adams Street years ago crossed over the SouthEast Expressway.
Select Board member Richard Wells said that those designing the park were adamant that the former road be well blocked off from traffic.
After a discussion about whether to install a gate or bollards, the bollards were selected, he said.
