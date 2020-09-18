The Veterans Services offices in Randolph and Milton have announced Operation CarePax, an effort to send care packages to troops in Afghanistan.
The offices have been provided the mailing addresses of two units deployed to Afghanistan until February and the idea is to make sure they get support during their deployment.
Residents of the Randolph and Milton communities are being asked to assist with donations. There are 80 soldiers (60 male and 20 female) combined in the two units.
There will be collection days for each community at the Veterans Services offices at the end of the month. The goal is to send one group of care packages each month (September, October, and November) with the November packages arriving just in time for the holidays. Residents are asked to follow all appropriate COVID-19 guidelines when dropping off donations for the troops.
Donations of new, sealed items are sought to keep troops safe. Homemade treats are not welcome since troops can only accept items that Operation CarePax organizers can be sure are safe. Donations to help with the cost of postage are also requested as each United States Postal Service military box costs $19.60 to ship (that’s the flat rate for boxes going overseas)
Because the troops appreciate homemade cards and personal notes, Operation CarePax organizers will be happy to include them in all boxes.
The troops need snacks (pop tarts, slim jims, cookies, crackers, single serve cereal boxes, etc.); microwavable meals (ready mac, beef stew, etc.); body wash and/or shampoo (smaller bottles are best); deodorant (roll on, stick style) and other personal care items; baby wipes (small packs that are portable work best); drink mix (flavor pouches that can be used for water bottles); and pens, note cards, puzzles and books in new, unused condition.
From 10 a.m. to noon, the scheduled dates are Randolph on Sept. 23; Milton on Sept. 30; Randolph on Oct. 21; Milton on Oct. 28; Randolph on Nov. 17; and Milton on Nov. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.