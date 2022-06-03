Milton is celebrating the MHS Class of 2022, and this week's issue of the Milton Times includes special pages of graduation photos.
Graduation for the 271 seniors will be live streamed for those not attending the ceremonies in person on Brooks Field at Milton High School on Sunday, June 5.
All residents are encouraged to show up for our seniors on Sunday, June 5 with a graduation car parade starting at 5 p.m.
Parade route is as follows:
1. Begins at Milton High School
2. Right on Blue Hills Parkway
3. Right on Brook Rd
4. Brook Rd straight to Adams St
5. Right on Adams St
6. Right on Bryant Ave
7. Right on Edge Hill Rd
8. Straight onto Pleasant St to Reedsdale Rd
9. Follow to Reedsdale Rd
10. Reedsdale Rd to Canton Av
11. Right on Canton Ave to Adams St
12. Left on Adams St
13. Left on Eliot St
14. Right on Blue Hills Parkway
15. Up Blue Hill Ave to Robbins St
16. Left on Robbins St
17. Left on Canton Ave
18. Straight Back to Gile Rd
