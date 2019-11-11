The Trustees of Milton Cemetery dedicated the cemetery office building to former Cemetery Superintendent Therese Desmond in a ceremony that was held on Thursday, Oct. 24. The program began at 3 p.m. at the office building located at 211 Centre St. Desmond, who retired as Superintendent of Milton Cemetery in February, led the cemetery department for over 30 years. During her tenure, she oversaw several expansions of the cemetery, the redevelopment of a former barn into the cemetery office building to be named in her honor, the reconstruction of the operations buildings and the construction of the Copeland Garden, the first cremation garden in the cemetery. In addition, Desmond, who also served as President of the Massachusetts Cemetery Association, was instrumental in creating the cemetery’s more progressive image as a community space through historical tours, bird watching events, enhanced landscape design including the cemetery’s well-known topiary elephants, the installation of original sculptures and a Day of Celebration of Garden and Art.
“Therese is a visionary whose leadership truly left an indelible mark on Milton Cemetery,” said Trustees Chair Jed Dolan. “The Trustees voted unanimously to dedicate the office building to Therese so that her many accomplishments will forever be remembered by a grateful community.” The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
