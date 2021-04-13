Unlike classes before them, the Class of 2021 may not have a high school prom.
Some sports seasons, concerts, and club activities were canceled. Others were moved. Spectators weren’t allowed in the building, so their parents didn’t attend their games in the gym, though they could watch from home by way of YouTube or Milton Access TV.
Students didn’t see half their classmates because they attended in person on alternate mornings. Some worked completely remote, seeing their teachers and others via Zoom.
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly altered the high school experience for the Milton High Class of 2021, but they persevered and hope now to have some fun and memorable class activities as they approach graduation.
To make that happen, students, staff and parents have been working to provide the best, safest sendoff possible. And they are hoping the greater community will join in.
One way is by participating in a painted logo fundraiser.
For $25, homeowners or businesses can have a letter M spray painted on their driveways or lawns. The M can be solely red or white, or red outlined in white.
People may email MHSMlogo2021@gmail.com for more details about how to sign up or type in the link at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4BAFA729ABF49-mhsclass.
The fundraiser will be held the weekends of April 24-25 and May 1-2.
The money will be collected in cash or checks made out to Milton Boosters the day of the painting, which will be done by teams of students, accompanied by adults.
The fundraiser has been done in other communities, including Canton, where the logo could often still be seen months later.
The proceeds will go toward sponsoring food trucks, outdoor movie nights and field days, all held with safety precautions.
The community can also get involved in other ways, including the “Sponsor a Senior” initiative where seniors can receive inspiring messages and small gifts. Details for that can be found by emailing mhssponsorasenior2021@gmail.com.
And, the senior class will be holding a car wash on May 1.
President Anna Fahy said the Class of 2021 did miss out on some things, but has been positive and appreciative of all the efforts being made to make their sendoff special, including swag bags with their T-shirts and custom M&M’s, the individual signs with their pictures on them planted on the lawns in front of where they live, and the town banner featuring all their photos for all to see in front of Town Hall.
Fahy said it was heartening to see how the community turned out for last year’s seniors with their graduation car parade and expects the town will be there for this class as well.
“I’m biased, but I think we’re an extraordinary class,” she said.
