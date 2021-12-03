A clergy sexual abuse case with ties to the Columban Fathers Mission House in Milton in the 1970s and 1980s was settled earlier this month with the plaintiff receiving a sum in the “high five figures,” according his attorney, Mitchell Garabedian.
The plaintiff, whose name is not listed in the complaint, said in the court case filed in Norfolk Superior Court on Nov. 3 that he was sexually abused by two priests working at St. Mark’s Parish in Dorchester starting in 1979 and 1980.
