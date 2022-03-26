The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) recently announced upcoming lane closures on I-93 northbound and southbound to support the East Milton Square bridge deck repair.
Closures will occur overnight, Sunday through Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting on April 3. These overnight lane closures are expected to occur for about one month.
