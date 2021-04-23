As spring blooms and COVID-19 restrictions lift, the Milton Chamber of Commerce helps bring the community outside with the Book in the Windows project.
The project seeks to simultaneously educate children about Milton history and bring families out into the business district.
The pages showcase the book “Cabin Boy: Robert Bennet Forbes,” written and illustrated by Phyllis Forbes Kerr.
Read more of this story in the edition of the Milton Times available on April 22. Subscribe here to read the entire story and support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.