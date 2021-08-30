Philip Phan completed an Eagle Scout project recently that galvanized members of the Pinetree Brook Neighborhood Association.
A group of the neighbors gathered Aug. 16 near the edge of the brook to watch Phil cut the ribbon on a new community bulletin board.
Deborah Milbauer introduced some of the people involved in the project, thanking Phil for helping to build community in her neighborhood.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.