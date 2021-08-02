Milton recently received word that the state Attorney General’s office has approved the language of the town’s new Community Preservation Act bylaw, and the next step is up to the Select Board.
The Select Board is expected to appoint the members of the Community Preservation committee soon, possibly at its July 28 meeting.
