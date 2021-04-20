A spring season is certainly out of the norm for football players in Massachusetts. Teams across the state, whether they’re Pop Warner or in high school, have had to make the proper adjustments to elements and factors not having been seen before.
For some programs, it can be a bit of a struggle. The Milton High Wildcats seem to have made it work.
Through four games this season, Milton has mustered a 3-1 record, putting up a whopping 128 points (32 per game) in the process.
Read more of this story in the edition of the Milton Times available on April 15.
