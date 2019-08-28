Eighth District Congressman Stephen Lynch announced the opening of the Congressional App Challenge, a competition for students in middle and high school.
The Congressional App Challenge submission portal accepts computer programs or apps written in any programming language for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).
Students in all skill levels are encouraged to participate and learn how to create their own apps, and it is recommended that students register online by Sept. 10 before submitting their apps by Nov. 1..
The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.
Winners will be selected by panels of judges drawn from the local community and honored by their member of Congress. Their apps are eligible to be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol building and on house.gov, as well as on the Congressional App Challenge website.
To register and/or obtain more information about the competition, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
Congress created the Congressional App Challenge after recognizing that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, noting how it is crucial for the United States to invest in youth to help them acquire these valuable skills.
Recognizing racial, gendered, and other disparities in the tech sector, the Congressional App Challenge makes an effort to include students from all backgrounds, including those who are traditionally underrepresented in tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.