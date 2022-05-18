The recent Milton town-wide elections season brought out more candidates, campaigning, contributions, and voters than have been seen in recent years.
About 31 percent of the town’s voters spoke on April 26, and they elected two new members of the Select Board, the School Committee, and the Planning Board.
Many residents and supporters of a variety of candidates also put their donations into the various races.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.