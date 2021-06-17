When the final school bell rings on June 18, the Sumpter family will be happy to say goodbye to the weirdest school year that they, Milton, and most of the country has ever experienced.
By nightfall, they plan to be on an airplane headed to a much anticipated trip to visit relatives in Florida. Their facemasks will be securely in place.
Although the trip is designed to take away the sting of the school year, Jordan, who is 15, couldn’t help but declare the past season of alternating between learning models a “terrible year.”
