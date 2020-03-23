The Board of Health has shut down all gyms, yoga studios and health clubs through April 5 due to the need to protect the public health.
The order was dated March 20 with an effective date of March 21.
At the same time all licensed facilities offering any personal care that requires physical contact was ordered to close until April 5.
The ordered closures came several days after the Board of Health ruled that all child care facilities be closed from the end of day on March 22 to April 6.
