Beth Israel-Deaconess-Milton Hospital has received its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19.
BID-Milton front-line staff are set to start receiving the vaccine on Dec. 17.
Front-line healthcare staff are first in line to receive the vaccine, according to state guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.