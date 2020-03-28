Cardinal Seán O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston, is leading a virtual retreat, “Christ, Our Light in the Darkness,” designed to be an opportunity to enter more deeply into this Lent, which will be remembered as one “in quarantine.”
“Social distancing is the new norm as daily social interactions are suddenly unavailable to us,” he stated. “Schools are closed. We can’t go out to restaurants. Even public Mass has been suspended to curtail any further spread of the coronavirus. Many people feel alone, are scared, and are thirsting for something good.”
This five-part retreat, which began on March 23 and continued on March 24 and March 25, will proceed on March 26 with “Who is My Neighbor? The Good Samaritan” at 7 p.m and conclude on March 27 with “The Seven Last Words” at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
The retreat will air/stream on Catholic TV, Catholic TV Facebook page, the Archdiocese’s Facebook page, and Bostoncatholic.org.
An additional Holy Thursday retreat, “The Eucharist.” is scheduled for April 9 at 7 p.m, with a Mass of the Lord’s Supper from the Cathedral of the Holy Cross following at 7:30 p.m. on Catholic TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.