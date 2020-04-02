#ClapBecauseWeCareMilton
Our healthcare workers, first responders, cooks, grocery store employees, truck drivers and many others are keeping us safe by continuing to do their work in-person, as always, at a time when risks for their health abound.
The Milton Interfaith Clergy Association invites townspeople to step outside or open their windows at 7 p.m. on Fridays during this season of pandemic and clap, or bang a pot, or ring a bell for 5 minutes! We will “clap because we care” about the heroic work they are doing, and we will be joining communities across the globe in a global expression of support for those fighting COVID-19.
Make a video “clapclip” of yourselves and your families and neighbors clapping or ringing or making noise for a few moments. Post your video on social media with #ClapBecauseWeCareMilton, set your video to ‘public,’ and we will compile these into a longer video to share with our friends at Beth Israel Deaconness Hospital in Milton and others on the front lines. St. Michael’s will toll its bell for 5 minutes at 7 p.m. on Friday as well, each Friday through this season of distancing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.