The health department April 2 posting says there are 38 cases of people in town who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Milton Times issue of April 2 is on the newsstands at the CVS in East Milton, East Milton Wine & Spirits, Milton House of Pizza, Coffee Break Cafe on Central Avenue (which closes daily at 2 p.m. due to the crisis), Central Ave. Liquors, the 7/Eleven on Randolph Avenue and the 7/Eleven on Houston Avenue, Pleasant Street Deli, all in Milton; the 7/Eleven at 678 Adams St., Quincy, the 7/Eleven at 650 Adams St., Quincy, the Village Food Court across from the Common Market in Quincy and the Quick Pit Stop on Truman Highway in Hyde Park.
The Milton Food Mart has closed for the next few weeks due to COVID-19.
