Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.