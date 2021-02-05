The free COVID-19 testing that was scheduled for Feb. 7 has been postponed until Feb. 14.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said switch was made after preliminary forecasts calling for possible plowable snow this weekend.
The drive through testing is held at the town's Department of Public Works yard at 649 Randolph Ave. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to Feb. 14, another testing date has been scheduled for Feb. 21.
The testing is done in conjunction with Fallon Ambulance/Transformative Healthcare.
