Milton residents who are 75 or older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations but town officials say the town does not currently do not have any more appointments to offer.
About 600 of the estimated 2,600 residents that currently qualify have already been put on a waiting list, according to Town Health Director Caroline Kinsella.
Kinsella said that a very limited supply of about 100 doses a week has been made available to the town, and more names will be added to the wait list in about a month.
Governor Baker recently announced that residents who are at least 75 years old can start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 1 but not the rollout has been slow and caused consternation among many who spent hours trying to set up appointments.
Milton Health Department is receiving very limited doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week and expects to receive 100 doses a week for the foreseeable future.
The vaccine will be administered at the Council on Aging at 10 Walnut St.
Due to the limited supplies, the Health Department said that residents may also want to pursue other options such as area pharmacies, community health centers and mass vaccination sites.
To find out more about area vaccination sites contact your physician's office, or click here to go the state Department of Public Health site.
