William James College INTERFACE Referral Service works to increase awareness of mental health issues impacting children, families, and adults and to facilitate access to appropriate services. Visit the website to learn more about anxiety, depression, divorce, substance abuse, suicide and much more. In addition, helpline services are available in:
Call the William James College INTERFACE Helpline at
888-244-6843 for resource information and/or provider referrals from a mental health professional.
FUNDING AND SUPPORT PROVIDED BY: Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition; Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital—Milton; Milton Public Health Department; Milton Police Department; Milton Public Schools; Mike’s 5K
What to Expect When You Call the Helpline
INTERFACE is a mental health resource and referral Helpline that our community has contracted with to help children, adults and families become connected with mental health and wellness resources. Below, please find some information about what you can expect when you call the INTERFACE referral Helpline and are working through the referral process.
• Intake- When you call, you will speak with a resource and referral counselor and you will be asked to complete a confidential intake. You will be asked for some basic contact information, information about yourself or your child, your insurance information, your or your child’s availability to meet with someone, and general information about what you are concerned about. The length of time to complete the intake varies but should take about 15-20 minutes.
• Making a match- After the intake is completed, you will be assigned a case number for use as your reference in calls with INTERFACE. This is to protect your confidentiality. INTERFACE counselors begin a search for a match by utilizing a tailored search process in the database, as well as other resources to find the service you have requested. You can expect that your resource and referral counselor will be in touch with you in the first few business days after your call to update you on the status.
• Providing matches- Once a match has been identified, an INTERFACE counselor will call you and/or email you the information including the provider’s name, credentials, location, and phone number. The INTERFACE counselor may also provide links to guides on our website that may be helpful, including information about how to choose a mental health provider. The INTERFACE Referral Helpline is committed to making a match within two weeks of receiving the intake, and counselors usually provide you with 2-3 matches.
• Following-Up- After you have received the matches, one of the INTERFACE counselors will follow up with you within 2 weeks to see if you have been able to connect with the provider(s), and if so, how it is going. INTERFACE Referral Helpline is committed to honoring your voice and choice, and will
follow-up with you until you feel you have found a successful match. The number of times you receive a follow-up may vary depending on how quickly a match is made.
• Closing a referral- Once you feel you have found a successful match, the INTERFACE referral counselor will close the referral process with you. However, if you need additional support in the future for other referrals or if the match does not work out for some reason, please know that you can always call the Helpline again.
Throughout the process, the Helpline is available to you from Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm, and if you do not reach a person when you call, please leave a message as we do check it regularly and return calls very quickly. All you will need to reference is your case number, and anyone who answers will be able to provide you with information, update you about your referral, or assist you. Please review the very extensive website at http://interface.williamjames.edu/ for additional information.
INTERFACE© is a program of William James College and works in collaboration with the Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Project (MCPAP), the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Suicide Prevention Program. Contact info@ williamjames.edu to learn more about the William James College INTERFACE© Referral Service, including how to bring valuable helpline services to your community.
