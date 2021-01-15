Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 17 at the Milton Department of Public Works yard on Randolph Avenue.
The town remains in the high risk “red” zone, and stopping the spread through early detection and contract tracing is critical, town officials said.
The Select Board is set to consider expanding the free testing program held in conjuction with Fallon Ambulance/Transformative Health Care to add two Sundays February soon.
The Department of Public Works yard is at 629 Randolph Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.