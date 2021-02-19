Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Milton on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Reindents and others can take part in drive through testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the the Department of Public Works yard on Randolph Ave.
Updated: February 19, 2021 @ 9:23 pm
