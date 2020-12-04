A free drive through COVID-19 testing site restricted to senior citizens and their families will be offered on Sunday, Dec. 6 from noon to 3 p.m. at the town’s Department of Public Works yard at 629 Randolph Ave.
Additional testing dates have also been set for Dec. 13, Dec. 20 and Dec. 27. The hours for the remaining three will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for now the testing will be open to residents and those who work in Milton.
The Select Board approved the contract with Fallon Ambulance Services in an emergency meeting of the board that was held at the conclusion of a week in which the town’s new cases reached an all time high.
The town registered 92 new cases for the first six days of week ending Dec. 5.
Select Board Chair Melinda Collins said Milton Public Schools will be having a testing day on Saturday, Dec. 19. The morning session will be open to staff and teachers only, and the afternoon session will be open to families, she said.
Kevin Mont, Director, EMS Operations/Emergency Preparedness for Fallon said the company has been providing testing for many entities across the state including many of the state’s Stop the Spread sites.
Fallon Account Manager Ted Carroll said, “It’s hard to predict but we do not think this will be 500 cars.”
