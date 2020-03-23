Gov. Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard to support the state’’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, representing a significant addition of supply chain resources available to the Commonwealth and its residents.
Baker’s order authorized activation of up to 2,000 National Guard members who will be tasked with supporting requests from state agencies for equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties.
Local cities, towns, and state agencies should submit requests for support through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
“Activating the National Guard will help support our administration’s efforts to keep residents safe and secure during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Baker stated. “The expertise of the National Guard will benefit our communities with logistical support and other assistance as we continue to respond to this crisis.”
The activation order reflects Baker’s statutory authority to activate the National Guard under state active duty to provide necessary assistance to state and municipal civilian authorities.
The Massachusetts National Guard, a diverse and highly trained force whose members live and work in communities across the Commonwealth, has a track record of success supporting civilian authorities during and after state emergencies. Its units frequently train side-by-side with state and local first responders, making them well-suited for domestic operations.
Baker declared a state of emergency on March 10, giving the Administration more flexibility to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Administration will continue to update the public about further developments and residents are encouraged to consult both the Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most up-to-date information.
The latest information and guidance regarding COVID-19 is always available at mass.gov/COVID19.
