There is a lot of important information regarding the Return to School plans. Per Superintendent of Schools Mary Gormley's office, "This presentation contains the guiding principles and the Initial Return to School plans – In-person, Hybrid, Remote – at each level."
The Milton School Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 and a presentation of the RTS plans will be given.
Check out miltonps.org.
Keep in mind to virtually attend the July 29 meeting, and a follow up meeting July 30, please see below:
Watch via Zoom Webinar (1000 attendees) (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84790900959…, Meeting ID: 847 9090 0959 Passcode: 934213)
Watch live on the Milton Access TV Facebook Page
Watch live on Milton Access TV
Watch live on Comcast channel 22 or RCN channel 15
Watch the recording later on Milton Access TV Facebook Page (available immediately after) or at Milton Access TV VOD(posted within 48 hours of event, often sooner).The link to watch will also be posted on Returntoschoolmilton.com once it is available.
Thursday, July 30: Watch the 2nd MPS Return to School Q&A from 5:45-7pm. There will be a very short presentation of plans followed by the Q&A. If at all possible, we encourage you to read through the plans and/or watch the School Committee presentation before the Q&A.
