The Milton Public  Library is only offering online services.

These online services are available 24/7 using your Library Card.

"We will no longer be offering curbside pickup," according to a library press release. "All Library programs will be suspended until at least April 6," it said.

Visit miltonlibrary.org for a list of our online resources. These include resources for both adults and children, and include eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, streaming music and video, and more.

Adult eResources include:

Overdrive – eBook and audiobooks

Hoopla – eBooks, music, video, audiobooks, etc.

Kanopy – streaming video

Freegal – streaming music

RB Digital – magazines

If you have any questions about these services, or other library questions, please email us at miref@ocln.org.

Children’s Cool Tools resources include:

Bookflix – ePicture Books for elementary schoolers

World Book Kids – lots of interesting animal information and science projects to do at home

Muzzy – Keep your language skills up while school is out

If you have questions for the children’s librarians, email michild@ocln.org.

At this time, the library does not want to accept any returns.

"We will alert the community when we are once again ready to receive those materials and return them to our shelves," according to the library press release dated March 20.

Late fines will not be charged.

All materials will be extended to April 1 as a due date.

