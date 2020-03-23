The Milton Public Library is only offering online services.
These online services are available 24/7 using your Library Card.
"We will no longer be offering curbside pickup," according to a library press release. "All Library programs will be suspended until at least April 6," it said.
Visit miltonlibrary.org for a list of our online resources. These include resources for both adults and children, and include eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, streaming music and video, and more.
Adult eResources include:
Overdrive – eBook and audiobooks
Hoopla – eBooks, music, video, audiobooks, etc.
Kanopy – streaming video
Freegal – streaming music
RB Digital – magazines
If you have any questions about these services, or other library questions, please email us at miref@ocln.org.
Children’s Cool Tools resources include:
Bookflix – ePicture Books for elementary schoolers
World Book Kids – lots of interesting animal information and science projects to do at home
Muzzy – Keep your language skills up while school is out
If you have questions for the children’s librarians, email michild@ocln.org.
At this time, the library does not want to accept any returns.
"We will alert the community when we are once again ready to receive those materials and return them to our shelves," according to the library press release dated March 20.
Late fines will not be charged.
All materials will be extended to April 1 as a due date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.