Manet Community Health Center of Quincy is setting up a COVID 19 testing day at the Milton High School campus on Friday, Nov. 20 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the rear of the building in the Copeland Field House.
"With the recent rise in positive cases in the Milton Public Schools and the difficulty some folks expressed about getting tested, this opportunity is for you! Manet Community Health Center will administer the PCR test for any MPS student and/or family member who has been deemed presumptive positive, close contact or potentially exposed," according to School Superintendent James Jette.
To help minimize the wait time, complete the registration form by Thursday, Nov. 19 before noon and email/fax the registration form to registration@manetchc.org.
What will you need to complete the registration form?
• Include your email address so that your results can be sent directly to you
• Enter insurance information on the registration form clearly
• In subject line of the email write “MILTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS”
• Please submit your registration form by noon on Nov. 19.
If you decide to access this testing program, we ask that you follow all health and safety guidelines while on site at 25 Gile Road.
Day of testing requirements:
1. Please bring your insurance card. If you don't have insurance, Manet can help set you up with an
insurance navigator.
2. Payment: there will be no payment due at testing. Your insurance will be billed. If you do not have
insurance, Manet Community Health Center will afford you the opportunity to meet with insurance
navigator, and there is a sliding scale between $20-175.
3. Adhere to the 6 foot social distancing requirements.
4. Please wear a mask at all times.
5. To eliminate the sharing of items i.e. pens, paper, etc., please complete the registration form in advance and fax it to registration@manetchc.org.
6. Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer.
7. Do not attempt to shake hands.
8. No one will be turned away, even without registration or without insurance.
9. Results will take 48-72 hours typically, negative results will be emailed and positive results will be called.
