• The goal for the Milton Community is to slow the transmission through self-voluntary quarantine and isolation of Milton residents who have become infected with the virus.
• COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning how it spreads and transmits, the severity of illness, its causes and to what extent it may spread in the United States.
• Per the CDC “children do not appear to have a higher risk for COVID-19 than adults”. According to the CDC we do not know if pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public.
• COVID-19 is generally more critical to middle aged people and individuals in their 70’s 80’s and 90’s or individuals/children who have underlying medical conditions.
• Reduce exposure to COVID-19 by limiting your exposure to gatherings over 5 people.
• If you are sick, with influenza-like symptoms, stay at home. If you have fever and or lower respiratory symptoms, call your primary care doctor (PCP). If you don’t have a PCP call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 1-617-983-6800, or call 211 for more information.
• As of Sunday, March 22, 2020, Milton has 4 positive cases of COVID-19. Residents are being contacted by the Health Department and asked to isolate themselves at home
• Please check our website for links to Mental Health Resources: Interface Helpline 1-888- 244-6843.
*The Health Department will update this important information daily.
