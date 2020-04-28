This week, MATV is starting a new series of special reports about the impact of COVID-19 in town.
The first installment takes a look at one of the most devastated industries: restaurants. We interview the owners of Steel & Rye, The Plate, and the meal delivery and catering service Cooking in with Stephanie, as well as hear about how the public schools and the Milton Community Food Pantry have had to adjust their operations to help the increasing number of people and families facing food insecurity.
These reports will air Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 4 p.m. on the public channel (Comcast 9/RCN 13).
In future programs, we will explore other topics, such as learning from home, coping strategies, unique business solutions, and other ways people are dealing with this crisis on a local level.
If you have any interest in participating or know of someone with a noteworthy story, please get in touch with us by emailing MATV Director of Original Programming Tom Pilla at tom@miltonaccesstv.org.
Librarians Miss Jen and Miss Sara are hosting two brand new storytimes over the airwaves for kids and families to join from their own living rooms. First catch “Family Fun Storytime” with Miss Jen, including songs, finger puppets, her pal Book Monkey, and readings of “Corduroy,” “Baby Bear, Baby Bear, What Do You See?” and “Bear Counts.”
Then stick around for “Night Owls Storytime …. In the Daytime” with Miss Sara, who reads “The Little Mouse, the Red Ripe Strawberry, and the Big, Hungry Bear,” “Tap the Magic Tree,” “The Earth Book,” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
Episodes will air back-to-back every night on the education channel (Comcast 22/RCN 15) at 5:30 and 6, as well as Friday through Sunday at 10 and 10:30 a.m. and during the rest of the week at noon and 12:30 p.m.
On this week’s “Art and Life” art lesson, Beth Neville continues her exploration of circular perspective, taking on the problem of how to draw one of New England’s favorite subjects: a lighthouse. The conical walls of these luminous coastal watchtowers present a unique challenge to faithful representation.
Tune in to learn the tricks of the trade when this new installment airs on the public channel on Thursday, at noon, as well as Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 p.m. and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., all on the public channel.
All MATV programs are also available OnDemand, 24 hours a day, via the www.miltonaccesstv.org website.
If you are interested in learning TV production, filming events and shows, or want to explore creating your own show, send an email to info@miltonaccesstv.org or call 617-698-0814.
Sign up for the monthly MATV newsletter by emailing info@miltonaccesstv.org with the subject line “Newsletter.”
