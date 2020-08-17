On Monday, Aug.17, 2020 Milton had four new COVID-19 cases.
This brings the cumulative total since March 1 to 338 positive cases of COVID-19.
Milton had two new probable cases bringing the total to 58 probable cases.
Residents are being contacted by the Health Department or MA COVID Team and asked to isolate themselves at home for 10 days if testing positive.
