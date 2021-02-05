The Milton Public Library is happy to announce that we will resume offering limited in person services beginning on Monday, Feb. 8.
The library will be returning to the hours and services offered prior to the recent rollback that allowed for no more than 20 visitors in the building at one time.
The resumption of in person services was allowed once the town saw reductions in new COVID-19 cases for several consecutive weeks, moving it out of the high risk zone to the moderate risk one.
In an effort to offer library services in a safe and efficient manner, the following precautions will remain in place:
- masks must be worn at all times
- library users must check in and out at the greeter desk to ensure that no more than 20 visitors are in the building at a time and the limit their visit to 30 minutes.
