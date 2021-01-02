In light of the continued increase in positive COVID 19 cases in our community, the Library building will be closing to the public as of 9:00 am, Saturday, January 2, 2021.
All curbside services will remain available during our current operating hours.
- Monday – Thursday – 9am – 6pm
- Friday & Saturday – 9am – 5pm
- Sunday – 1pm-5pm
You can reserve books ahead of time online, or call the Library at 617.898.4954. Once you are notified your books have arrived and are ready for pickup, you can come to the Library to get them. Once you arrive in the parking lot, call the number above and a staff member will bring them out to a shelf located at the Main Entrance.
Please use the outside book drop to return any items.
A curbside print service is available. Email the print job to miref@ocln.org and library staff will be in touch about pick up.
In addition to curbside services, the Library will be offering online services. These online services are available 24/7 using your Library Card. Please visit miltonlibrary.org for a list of our eResources. These include resources for both adults and children, and include eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, streaming music and video, and more.
Adult eResources include:
- Overdrive – eBook and audiobooks
- Hoopla – eBooks, music, video, audiobooks, etc.
- Kanopy – streaming video
- Freegal – streaming music
- RB Digital – magazines
If you have any questions about these services, or other library questions, please email us at miref@ocln.org.
Children’s Cool Tools resources include:
- Bookflix – ePicture Books for elementary schoolers
- World Book Kids – lots of interesting animal information and science projects to do at home
- Muzzy – Keep your language skills up
If you have questions for our Children’s Librarians, please email michild@ocln.org.
All Library programming continues online. Please check our calendar for details.
For updated information about the Library services you can access, please visit miltonlibrary.org . We look forward to continuing to serve all of you, and to welcoming people back as soon as conditions allow.
