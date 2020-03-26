Town of Milton Offices will be closed to the public until further notice due to the Coronavirus emergency.

The Town of Milton is still open for business.

If you need to conduct business with the Town, please do so online (http://www.townofmilton.org), via email, or over the phone (Monday-Thursday, 8am-5pm and Friday 8 am-1:30 pm).

Additionally, there is a drop box on the North side of this building.

Phone Numbers:

Department                    Phone Number

Accounting                      617 898 4880

Assessor’s Office              617 898 4862

Building Commissioner     617 898 4926

Council on Aging              617 898 4893

DPW                               617 898 4900

Health Department           617 898 4883

Library                            617 898 4949

Parks & Recreation           617 898 4941

Select Board                    617 898 4845

Town Clerk                      617 898 4857

Treasurer’s/Collector’s      617 898 4850

