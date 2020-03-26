Town of Milton Offices will be closed to the public until further notice due to the Coronavirus emergency.
The Town of Milton is still open for business.
If you need to conduct business with the Town, please do so online (http://www.townofmilton.org), via email, or over the phone (Monday-Thursday, 8am-5pm and Friday 8 am-1:30 pm).
Additionally, there is a drop box on the North side of this building.
Phone Numbers:
Department Phone Number
Accounting 617 898 4880
Assessor’s Office 617 898 4862
Building Commissioner 617 898 4926
Council on Aging 617 898 4893
DPW 617 898 4900
Health Department 617 898 4883
Library 617 898 4949
Parks & Recreation 617 898 4941
Select Board 617 898 4845
Town Clerk 617 898 4857
Treasurer’s/Collector’s 617 898 4850
