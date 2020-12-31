Saying the need for more COVID-19 testing as crucial to stem the spread of the disease, the Select Board has unanimously approved two additional free Sunday testing dates of Jan. 10 and 17.
The town entered the high risk “red” zone in late December and stopping the spread through early detection and contract tracing is critical, Town Administrator Mike Dennehy told the board during a Dec. 29 meeting.
The board approved an increase in its contract with Fallon Ambulance services from $250,000 to up to $400,000 for the testing. Testing on both days will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Department of Public Works yard at 629 Randolph Ave.
