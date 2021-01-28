The Select Board approved Feb. 7 and 21 as two more Sundays of free COVID-19 testing in Milton and got a look at what might be involved as the vaccine is rolled out to more residents in upcoming months.
The board, during a Jan. 20 meeting, approved adding another $200,000 to bring its contract with Fallon Ambulance/Transformative Healthcare up to $600,000 for administering the testing.
The next two dates will continue to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Department of Public Works yard at 649 Randolph Ave.
