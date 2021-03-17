An additional free COVID-19 testing date has been set for March 21, another is possible for April, as town officials are continuing to make a push to get more vaccines to administer.
The Select Board on March 10 voted its support of a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker in favor of resuming regular distribution of the vaccines to local boards of health.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said the testing in town on March 21 will again be drive-through testing held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information in the March 18 edition. Click here to subscribe.
