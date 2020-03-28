Among the changes in Milton Police Department operations as a result of a coronavirus (COVID-19) alert is that the public is not allowed to come into the police station. Instead, they should call regarding all non-emergency matters.
Whether reporting incidents or seeking information, police will take reports and offer guidance on other matters over the phone. The number is 617-698-1212.
No employment, security, or travel fingerprinting will be provided.
Regarding firearms licensing, no LTC/FID processing will be conducted. (Call Lt West at 617-898-4804).
Parking ticket appeals will be conducted on the phone between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month. (Call Lt. Alba at 617-898-4814 during these days and times only).
When it comes to copies of police or accident reports, access the public records software on the website or call Margaret Walsh at 617-898-4803.
The Community Meeting Room is closed.
Police are grateful to those who want to give them food or drinks, but no such donations will be accepted.
