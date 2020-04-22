TOWN OF MILTON
COVID-19 Stay-at-Home and Face Covering Advisory April 17, 2020
WHEREAS, the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a highly contagious and potentially fatal respiratory disease, the prevalence of which is increasing rapidly throughout the world, inclusive of the United States and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; and
WHEREAS, the World Health Organization has designated the COVID-19 outbreak a Pandemic Health Emergency; and
WHEREAS, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has issued a Declaration of a State of Emergency to Respond to COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, the President of the United States has announced a national declaration of emergency; and
WHEREAS, the Select Board of the Town of Milton, Massachusetts in consultation with Board of Health of the Town of Milton, Massachusetts, declared on March 20, 2020 that as of March 13, 2020, a state of emergency existed in the Town of Milton; and
WHEREAS, on March 15, 2020, Governor Baker announced emergency actions to respond to the evolving COVID-19 public health emergency impacting the Commonwealth, including prohibitions on public gatherings and prohibiting on-premises consumption of food or drink at bars and restaurants, as well as suspension of elementary and secondary school educational operations; and
WHEREAS, the Select Board of the Town of Milton, Massachusetts in consultation with the Health Department of the Town of Milton, has determined that COVID-19 presents a major disaster which poses an immediate threat to public health, safety, and general welfare of people residing both within and outside of Milton; and
WHEREAS, it is critical to take additional steps to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and welfare of the people of Milton; and
WHEREAS, on March 24, 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued a Stay-at-Home Advisory stating that residents should “[o]nly leave home for essential errands” and that “[w]hen you do leave home, practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others” (the “Stay-at-Home Advisory”); and
WHEREAS, on April 10, 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued an Advisory stating that “[a] face covering may help prevent you from spreading COVID-19 to other people” (the
“Face Covering Advisory” and, together with the Stay-at-Home Advisory, the “COVID-19 Advisories”); and
WHEREAS, it is essential to protect first responders, medical providers and other essential workers, and all who are at risk from COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, the conscientious following of the Advisories shows care for our community and responsible action in response to COVID-19.
NOW THEREFORE, the Select Board of the Town of Milton does hereby issue the following advisory, that, in order to help protect against the further spread of COVID-19 in our community, 1) all residents of Milton are advised to follow the Stay-at-Home Advisory and the Face Covering Advisory, and 2) all elements of Milton Town Government, including the Health Department and the Milton Police Department, are advised to continue to encourage Milton residents to follow the COVID-19 Advisories.
Date: April 17, 2020
The Milton Select Board
