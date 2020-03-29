Effective March 27,, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has been enforcing a strict no walk-in policy at its eight Service Centers open to the general public.
The only transactions that will be processed at service centers are those that require an in-person transaction, including Commercial Driving Licenses or Permits (CDLs/CLPs), some new registrations, out of state conversions, and new Mass IDs.
Customers who need to complete these transactions will be required to make an online appointment reservation, and customers arriving without an appointment will be asked to leave and make an appointment online to return at a future date.
Appointment reservations can be made online at www.Mass.Gov/RMV in the myRMV Online Service Center under “Make or Cancel a Reservation.”
Customers who make an appointment will be sent a confirmation email that they should be prepared to show on arrival at their designated time at a specific Service Center.
The RMV offers many services online, including renewing motor vehicle registrations, and customers needing these services will only be serviced online at this time.
If the service can be completed online, the RMV will not process the transaction in a service center.
Renewals for standard driver’s license and ID credentials can be performed online at www.Mass.Gov/RMV along with more than 40 other transactions that can be conducted online, over the phone, or by mail.
As a reminder, the RMV has already suspended knowledge/written exams and road tests for non-commercial (Class D and Class M) learner’s permits.
In addition, the federal government’s REAL ID compliance deadline has been postponed and is now next year in October 2021.
For this reason, the RMV has suspended at this time the issuance of new REAL IDs.
All Class D, Class M and Class DM driver’s licenses, ID cards, Learners’ Permits, and commercial driver’s licenses and permits (CDLs / CLPs) with an expiration date between March 1 and April 30 have had a 60-day extension applied to their credential, with the exception of customers whose end of stay in the United States is the same as the expiration date on their driver’s license, ID card, or Learner’s Permit.
Customers eligible for these extensions should wait to visit an RMV Service Center to renew until after the state of emergency has concluded.
CDL Medical Certificates (Med Certs) expiring after March 1 will have a 60-day extension applied to prevent license downgrades and elective medical visits, as well as alleviate demand on medical providers, during the state of emergency.
