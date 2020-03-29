Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.