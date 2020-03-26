Milton Democrat and State Rep. Bill Driscoll Jr. has been appointed to the State House of Representatives COVID-19 working group, having worked in the disaster response field prior to serving in the Legislature.
To address the unique issues facing the body during this unprecedented public health crisis, the House created a working group made up of five members with experience ranging from medical to public health as well as disaster response and emergency management.
For more than a decade, Driscoll provided leadership in the U.S. disaster response arena, organizing volunteers and coordinating across organizations, emergency management professionals, and all levels of government to help communities affected by disaster.
He has had “boots on the ground” at more than 40 nationally significant disaster events and served in executive leadership roles, including as interim president and CEO of National VOAD, the nonprofit industry's association for organizations active in disaster response.
The main purpose of the working group is to support legislators and their work during the crisis, in addition to offering guidance to help the House achieve continuity of regular business such as filing legislation, holding public hearings, and voting on bills while adhering to social distancing protocol.
The Statehouse remains closed to the general public until further notice, but Driscoll’s office will remain operational in a remote capacity.
If you would like to contact Driscoll or his legislative aide Summer Ordaz, email William.Driscoll@mahouse.gov and Summer.Ordaz@mahouse.gov. Emails are encouraged, but if you need to reach the office by phone, call 617-722-2460.
For additional updates and resources specific to the 7th Norfolk District, residents can visit www.billdriscolljr.com.
For the latest updates about coronavirus in Massachusetts, text COVIDMA to 888-777.
