In an effort to help customers maintain proper social distancing, the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced on March 20 that the annual motor vehicle safety and emissions inspection expiration dates are being extended.
All non-commercial vehicle inspection stickers that expire on March 31 (designated by a number 3 on the inspection sticker) must be inspected by May 31.
All non-commercial vehicle inspection stickers that expire on April 30 (designated by a number 4 on the inspection sticker) must be inspected by June 30.
Non-commercial vehicles that are issued a failed inspection sticker (indicated by a sticker with a red or black letter ‘R’) that is due to expire in March must be re-inspected by May 31, and non-commercial vehicles issued a failed inspection sticker due to expire in April must be re-inspected by June 30. Additionally, the one free re-test for these vehicles is also extended to May 31 or June 30 provided the re-test is performed at the same inspection station that performed the initial inspection.
Regardless of the date of inspection, vehicles issued a failed inspection sticker due to a safety defect (indicated by a sticker with a red letter ‘R’) shall not be operated until appropriate repairs have been completed.
All motorcycle inspection stickers originally set to expire on May 31 must be inspected by June 30.
The RMV is also extending the time during which newly registered vehicles must be inspected, which is typically within seven days of the date of registration.
Any newly-registered non-commercial vehicle purchased between March 1 and March 31 must be inspected by May 31.
Any newly-registered non-commercial vehicle purchased between April 1 and April 30 must be inspected by June 30.
